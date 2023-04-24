Proponents of bike paths can be divided into two groups: the absolutists and the rational people.
The absolutists believe that any bike path is by definition a good thing, no matter how badly it's designed or how unwisely it's located, or how unnecessary its existence is. If it crosses a series of driveways where people are trying to back their car out of the garage, no problem. If there’s already a bike path nearby, so what? You can’t have too many.
Rational people like bike paths if they’re designed and located sensibly, and serve an actual need; and if their cost is not exorbitant and their construction doesn’t do serious damage to the neighborhood.
This brings us to the proposed Wall Street Road “improvement” project, about which not much has been said yet publicly. This would be an enormous and very expensive endeavor.
Where we live, on the corner of Wall Street Road and Spring Creek Road, it entails demolishing a long stretch of retaining wall (which cost us about $50,000 and replaced the crumbling one that Great-grandfather built over 100 years ago). It will also require cutting down many mature trees, including some very old oaks.
Not to mention radically widening the road, possibly enough to provide space for parking along one side. And a sidewalk, separate from the bike path. Those are just a few of the main points.
This is what you get if you give developers carte blanche to indulge their wildest dreams. One of them told us they ideally envision something that will look like Burnsville. Think about that.
We’re writing this letter to make people aware of the outrageous scope of what’s being proposed. And to suggest that it’s highly debatable whether any of this stuff is needed at all.
Since the City Council has made it clear that they don’t care what residents think, there will have to be some very strong opposition to put a stop to this. We will do what we can.
The absolutists like to stress the Earth-friendly aspect of bike paths; they might pause to consider that any project which brings in the bulldozers and the chainsaws is not exactly green.