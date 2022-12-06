Oversalting_stairs.JPG

Excess salt like this isn’t melting any ice, and it can lead to concrete damage and water pollution. So please, sweep it up. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

Winter is here. This is a time when many of us spend less time outdoors. What time we do spend outdoors is taken up with shoveling or snow blowing our sidewalks and driveways. So, it’s not surprising that we might forget that what we do on our property, even in the middle of our near-arctic winters, can add pollution to the Cannon River.

"

Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

