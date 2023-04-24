About one-third of all farm accidents involve children. According to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety 2020 Fact Sheet, a child dies in an agriculture-related incident about every three days. Additionally, 33 children are injured in an agriculture-related incident each day.
These statistics are alarming. However, taking the time to become aware of surroundings and partake in proper training about safety on the farm can reduce injuries. We simply may not understand the risks. Or, in many cases, we may find ourselves in a hurry for one reason or another. There may be weather coming that would delay spring planting, for example. In instances when we hurry, our risk of injury increases.
As the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center at the University of Minnesota suggests, take time to stop, think and act while working on the farm.
STOP
What could go wrong?
How bad could it be?
Has anything changed?
THINK
Do I clearly understand the task?
Am I physically and mentally ready?
Do I have the right tools?
ACT
Make it safe.
Use the right tool.
Follow proper procedures.
Reduce risks!
Many youth begin working on the family farm at young ages. Additionally, some youth may not be as familiar with a particular farm as they visit their grandparents’, friends’, or other farms. Prevent your child from becoming a statistic: make sure they understand on-farm hazards and are equipped to stop, think, and act to address or avoid these hazards.
University of Minnesota Extension is offering a Youth Farm Safety Day to educate youth about farm hazards and how to prevent farm accidents from happening by taking the time to stop, think, and act.
At this Youth Farm Safety Day youth over age 8 – including farm kids, their friends, and other youth who visit the farm – will learn how to identify what makes certain areas of the farm dangerous and equip them with information and strategies to keep themselves safe.
Join us on the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault on Thursday, June 22 from 8:30 am - 12:00 pm for information about staying safe on the farm.
Youth participants will have the opportunity to learn with hands-on activities, demonstrations from presenters, and hear firsthand stories about farm accidents from first responders. Youth will get to practice using fire extinguishers and practice first aid.
This Youth Farm Safety Day is brought to you by University of Minnesota Extension educators in Youth Development and Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources in Rice County. All youth aged 8 or older who live on or visit the farm will find this event useful in understanding farm safety hazards and how to respond to and prevent these hazards on the farm.
For assistance registering in 4-H Online, refer to the event registration guide or contact Lisa Holling at 507-332-6162 or holli021@umn.edu. For program-related questions, contact Kelly Chadwick at 507-332-6163 or chadw021@umn.edu.
Claire LaCanne, UMN Extension Educator, Ag, Food, Natural Resources in Rice and Steele counties.