Farming practices that increase soil health are continuing to gain traction in Rice and Steele counties. Reduced tillage, using cover crops, and increasing diversity in the cropping operation are becoming more commonplace. Approximately 617 farms use no or reduced tillage and 149 implement the use of cover crops across Rice and Steele counties. (National Ag Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture). If you’d like to learn more about making these practices work profitably, attend the University of Minnesota Extension’s Soil Management Summit this December.
This year’s Soil Management Summit, formerly known as the Conservation Tillage Conference, will be held in St. Cloud, MN at the Park Event Center (500 Division St, Waite Park, MN 56387) on Thursday and Friday December 15-16. The summit still covers plenty of information about reduced tillage, but also includes information about other soil health practices, like utilizing cover crops, tackling soil compaction, and diversifying crop rotations. The sessions at the summit emphasize proven farmer experience and applied science. Straight from the fields, learn how heavier, colder soils aren’t necessarily the challenge they’re made out to be.
The summit will feature the editor in chief of Successful Farming, Gil Gullickson. Gullickson grew up on a Langford, South Dakota, century farm that he now owns.
“We are very excited to welcome Gil Gullickson as our keynote speaker,” says DeJong-Hughes. "He has a passion for soil health, and he'll talk about the changes he has seen with farmers across the corn belt as they discover the benefits and challenges of managing their land for healthier soil".
Our format includes plenty of opportunities to interact with experienced producers and researchers. Breakout sessions provide presentations from researchers and practitioners. Table talk discussions give you a chance to ask questions of practitioners and specialists and panels of farmers and agronomists will share their practical experiences. Two expert panel sessions will feature conservation farmers and skilled crop consultants who will discuss using multiple methods to improve soil health and their bottom lines. Hear from experienced no-till, reduced tillage, and cover crop farmers as they share their hard-learned knowledge, so you can be spared the same difficult lessons.
There is also a tradeshow that features numerous vendors from across the state, so participants can visit with vendors about new equipment, technology and more.
Register now and join fellow soil enthusiasts for a day and a half of presentations, panels, and discussions. Advanced Crop Advisors can earn continuing education units (CEUs). Registration is $160 to include CEUs, and is $125 for anyone not seeking CEUs. These rates will increase after November 30. Registration scholarships are available for interested producers; contact Shane for more information about scholarship opportunities at sbugeja@umn.edu.
For more information and to register, visit z.umn.edu/SMS2022. The annual Soil Management Summit is presented by University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Office for Soil Health with support from Stearns County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.