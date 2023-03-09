The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District provides conservation information, support and program management for landowners and other local units of government. We are the technical experts and boots on the ground who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.
Soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) are funded primarily through a combination of county funding and state funding through the Board of Water and Soil Resources.
If Minnesota wants to continue to help landowners interested in voluntary conservation projects, it needs to find an adequate and permanent capacity funding solution for SWCDs.
"
Our state legislators will consider a proposed solution — SWCD State Aid (HF 735 and SF526) — which would be a standing, statutory appropriation to SWCDs from the Department of Revenue.
Past capacity funding through the Clean Water Fund has allowed our district to accomplish many things.
We created the Rice SWCD Cover Crop Cost Share Program to provide an incentive for farmers to learn and implement cover crops. This practice helps reduce soil erosion, sediment delivery to streams and lakes, and has shown significant reductions in nitrates leaving the fields. Over the past three years, we’ve worked with 29 farmers to plant over 1,300 acres of cover crops.
Capacity funds have also helped implement four grassed waterways and seven water and sediment control basins on 11 farms in the last three years.
The Rice SWCD tree and native plant sale programs have reached new heights in recent years. In the last year alone, the district attracted almost 200 new landowners, resulting in the planting of thousands of trees, wildflowers and grasses for wildlife and pollinator habitat.
Funded by capacity funding, our education and outreach program campaigns through the district’s website, e-newsletter and social media allowed the district to reach urban and rural landowners who historically have not worked with our office.
With SWCD State Aid we could achieve even more. Requests for conservation projects continue to outpace the resources we have to complete them, leaving many plans on hold for years.
While Clean Water Funds have been a huge success, they are not meant to be used to support the daily operations of SWCDs.
Conservation work provides benefits not only to residents of Rice County but statewide and beyond, which is why funding needs to come not only from county sources but also from the state.
Additional funding would strengthen our district, allowing us to provide greater technical assistance, retain quality staff, and put more conservation on the ground.
As a truly grassroots, locally-led government entity, SWCDs are the only governmental entity in the state that lacks the ability to generate revenue through local taxes, and presently has no permanent mechanism for state funding support.
If you’d like to get involved to make sure that Rice SWCD and SWCDs across the state have adequate and permanent funding, you can contact our local state lawmakers. Ask them to support SWCD State Aid (HF 735 and SF526) so that we can continue to work together to protect and enhance our state’s natural resources.
Steve Pahs is the district manager with the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District. Contact Steve with your questions about conservation practices and programs at 507-332-5408.