While I don’t know that I’ve ever intentionally sought out a cat video on Instagram, the social media service that is now a product of Meta (née Facebook) can always be counted upon to show me a seemingly unlimited number whenever I sit down to relax and idly scroll. I’m certain the number of cat videos I have consumed this way number in the millions.
In computer science terms, an algorithm is simply a set of instructions. One function of an algorithm used by social media platforms is to direct content to a user based on what it has “learned” about the user from their behavior online. The algorithm is aware that I am a “cat person’’, and knows me well enough to throw in an endless supply of aspirational craft videos.
It’s easy to get sucked into an idle scroll through endless content, and hard to break out sometimes; there is science behind this and there is money to be made in getting people hooked on something. I’m not alone in my scrolling; as of 2021, according to a recent article by Stanford University, 3.78 billion people use social media worldwide, logging an average of 145 minutes of use a day.
That’s a lot of data being generated, collected, and fed to the algorithm.
Choice in media consumption is something we often take for granted — I mean, nobody is forcing me to spend 45 minutes scrolling through 10-second cat videos, right? Except that for some, the pull of constant content can be too much to refuse, and for vulnerable people, it can be consuming and even dangerous.
Mindfully slowing down is trending though; maybe you’ve heard about slow fashion or slow food movements on social media. There is also “slow media” to consider. That could mean relaxing with a well-written and well-researched, long form article versus scrolling through headlines and 10 second reaction videos online.
It could also mean slowing the way we select media outside the influence of algorithms that are designed to elicit certain behaviors, specifically to drive us to buy things. One of the many services the library provides are personal recommendations based on your preferences. It’s sort of like the algorithm but we call it reader advisory and the service extends to music, film, online sources, and more.
We also provide the opportunity to select for yourself precisely what media you do (and do not) consume by presenting a wide variety of content for all needs and tastes, and allowing you the freedom to pursue and peruse, as you desire. My point in this is to remind you that we at the library are here to provide recommendations for something you will surely like, and to help you find reputable sources of information to answer queries you have.
And we’ll never use your preferences to manipulate you. The algorithm can track your habits and learn what you like to click on, it can tailor what you see to your own preferences, it can help sell you things, but it can’t care about you.
Natalie Draper is the Northfield Public Library director.
