As a senior at Northfield High School, I have the opportunity to apply to colleges all over the world, study any subject my heart gravitates toward, and to grow as an individual. Each opportunity has the potential to shift my life in unpredictable ways, but action has to be taken for change to occur.
One opportunity that I embraced in elementary school was to pick up a tennis racket. Now, I am a Serena Williams fanatic! I've played my way through high school where I am currently captain of the girl's tennis team. This is my fifth year on the team, and each year I have learned something including self-discipline, the importance or community and the meaning of teamwork. I am grateful for knowing so many inspiring Raider athletes.
Over time, I learned how much each teammate can change and improve the season’s outcome by seizing the opportunity to win. One of my teammates encouraged me to apply for high school student council. I wasn't interested in student government before, but gradually, I learned the council was more than making friends.
Now, I am co-president. Student council has taught me some crucial life lessons: how to be self motivated, work through controversies, and radiate empowerment to my classmates. Representing my class and demonstrating how school can be both fun and charitable continues to be a heart filling experience.
Opportunity not only brings change within our own personal lives, but also has the potential to positively impact other's lives, too. I am excited for the opportunity to intern for the Northfield News this year. My goal is to bring a fresh perspective to all aspects of this community and our schools.
I am honored to have this chance to connect even deeper with my community, but also for the opportunity to report about some aspects of my school.
So, to my fellow classmates, let's make this a year to remember. Go Raiders.
Maya Deschamp is a senior at Northfield High School and will serve as an intern for the Northfield News.
