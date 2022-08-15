It is nice to see that there will be a sculpture off Highway 3 to give a “prominent place in our community to a significant Native American cultural touchstone” (Northfield News, 10 August). Given that this was Dakota land before they were forcibly removed in the late 1800s, I guess it is high time we did something. But how much better it will be if we give our indigenous history a truly prominent place and highlight it front and center in the Bridge Square redesign. While I have no doubt about the artistic quality and cultural import of Sterner’s eagle sculpture, I am not convinced its placement on a byway is honorable. Let us make certain that the thousands of visitors that come to Northfield and linger at Bridge Square gain an appreciation of the history of this land: that it was homeland that belonged to the Dakota long before John North and other white settlers set foot here. The peoples who lived on this land “ceded” their land not by choice, but because they were forced to give up their home and move west. We should acknowledge this history prominently, permanently, and with humble gratitude, at Bridge Square.
