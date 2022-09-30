The idiom “blowing smoke” which is to deliberately confuse or mislead someone in order to deceive them, aptly describes the campaign rhetoric of Jim Schultz, the Republican opponent of Attorney General Keith Ellison. It is time to clear the air.
Shultz would have you believe that Ellison is “soft on crime” failing to vigorously prosecute criminals. The truth is that under Minnesota Statute 388.051, the authority to prosecute lies within the jurisdiction of your County Attorney. Minnesota’s 87 County Attorneys are the sole prosecutors of all cases involving juveniles and felonies such as murder, sexual assault, drug offenses, serious property crimes and child abuse.
By contrast, the Attorney General, under Minnesota law, Chapter 8, can only become involved in these matters when a County Attorney invites the Attorney General to handle or help with a case OR the governor orders the AG to take over a case, such as Governor Walz did in the Chauvin case.
Otherwise, the statutory authority of the Attorney General is as chief legal officer of the State providing legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards, and commissions enforcing state consumer protection and antitrust laws, regulates charitable institutions, and advocates for people and small businesses in utilities matters.
If Jim Schultz imagines he has the experience or authority to take control of all 87 county attorney offices’ prosecutorial authority, I have to wonder — what is he smoking?
Gina G. Washburn
Northfield, former executive director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association from 1989 to 1999
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.