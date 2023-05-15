We all deserve high quality affordable healthcare. No matter where we live or what we look like, when we get sick, we need care. No one should have to lose a home or a farm to get it. This need for health care is one of many needs that unites us.
On April 29, The Rural Organizing Project of Isaiah MN hosted a virtual rural rally for the MinnesotaCare public option. At that rally, 125 leaders representing over 40 different rural Minnesota communities, from Albert Lea in the south to Cook in the north, shared powerful stories with legislators about the need for high quality, affordable insurance in rural places.
Rural areas in Minnesota face accelerating levels of poverty. The communities with the highest percentage of uninsured are Latino, indigenous, and other communities of color who live in rural places. Many rural people are self-employed, and few small Main Street businesses can afford insurance for their employees. As a result, rural people pay the most for healthcare, because they must buy private insurance on the marketplace. To save money, most buy high deductible plans with deductibles of up to $7,000 for individuals and $20,000 for a family, with co-pays of 40%. With costs like that, families don’t go to the doctor for preventive care, putting their lives and their finances at risk.
The MNCare public option bill moving at the Legislature this session will give farmers, small business owners and employees, and anyone who doesn’t have access to an employee sponsored health plan, the option of buying into MinnesotaCare at an affordable price. The bill also includes the Undocumented Inclusion Act which allows Minnesota residents without citizenship papers to access MinnesotaCare. This bill will save lives. It will save businesses. It will be a difference maker for our whole state, and especially, for rural Minnesota.
At the Rural Rally, we heard from Brian Hullopeter, a contractor in Albert Lea who has lost employees to larger companies that can afford to offer health insurance. He also shared that as someone who is on MinnesotaCare, when he had a serious accident, hospital care saved his life, but MinnesotaCare saved his business. Without it, he would have had to liquidate his business to pay his medical bills.
Cindy VanderPol, a farmer from Clara City, shared that her family qualifies for MNCare, but her fear is that this will be the year that they make too much to qualify and will have to go without health insurance. She has needed cancer treatment this year, so it is easy for her to see how they could lose their farm without it.
Undocumented Minnesotans who have lived and worked in Minnesota for years, shared their stories. One woman who is diabetic shared that she needed hospital care, but without access to MNCare, she can’t pay her bill.
Rural leaders see a path to high quality, affordable insurance that includes all of us. The MNCare public option will be a critical step forward for rural Minnesota.
Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.