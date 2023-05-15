We all deserve high quality affordable healthcare. No matter where we live or what we look like, when we get sick, we need care. No one should have to lose a home or a farm to get it. This need for health care is one of many needs that unites us.

"

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments