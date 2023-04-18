While we’re known for providing year-round opportunities, April showers bring lots of ways to celebrate at your library.
El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children's Day/Book Day), commonly known as Día, is a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. The celebration originated in Mexico and is now celebrated worldwide in April.
The library is thrilled to be hosting a Día celebration for the first time this year on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Author Pamela Michelli will read from her picture book “Daniela Y Mateo: Viajan a Puerto Rico” at 11, followed by a musical performance from Puerto Rican cultural group, Boriken, at 11:45. We’ll also have craft activities, and all children will get to choose a free book to take home. This event is geared toward youth preK-fifth grade and their caregivers.
Paging all middle schoolers (and their parents): Have you always wondered what it’s like to go behind the scenes at the library? Have you thought that maybe someday you would like to work in a library but aren’t sure how to start? Do you just want to have a lot of fun this summer with other kids while also helping out the library? You have until Friday, April 21 to fill out an application for the library’s annual Summer Page program! This is a wonderful volunteer experience for youth, and, who knows? Maybe it will be the inspiration for a future career in libraries.
Volunteer activities are broad, but may involve being a Reading Buddy, helping to run LEGO club, helping out at the Library’s Summer Concert series, creating activities and crafts for summer reading participants, promoting library events, and participating in other fun activities. As a middle school library volunteer-turned librarian myself, I think I can safely say that it is a worthwhile experience. Applications can be found at the library and on our website.
A quick glance at the library’s calendar will reveal a whole lot of other engaging programs for all ages this month, and springtime for library workers means we are also busily preparing for summer reading, typically our busiest season, so it might be easy to let National Library Week slip by in the frenzy. Not for me though! The theme this year is “There is More to the Story”, a perfect theme to encapsulate all that the library provides.
During National Library Week, which is observed during the week of April 23-29 this year, we also celebrate National Library Workers Day on Tuesday, April 25. In honor of that I dedicate this column to the dedicated people who staff the Northfield Public Library. Without their compassion, empathy, creativity, humor, energy, professionalism, and grace, none of what the library provides would be possible.
Summer is right around the corner, so make sure to stop by the library to see all we have in store for you to keep your household inspired, engaged, and entertained as the weather warms.