Dr. Atul Gawande’s 2014 national bestseller “Being Mortal” sold millions in spite of being about an agonizing subject: the end of life.
Gawande turns our eyes toward a hard truth: we are living longer, sicker, and with more assistance needs than any generations before us have; therefore, it is irresponsible to “wait until something happens” to ourselves or our aging loved ones to try to have these conversations. It could well be too late after a fall on the ice or a devastating diagnosis.
Gawande offers five questions in his book to get the conversation started:
• What is your understanding of where you are and of your illness?
• Your fears or worries for the future?
• Your goals and priorities?
• What outcomes are unacceptable to you? What are you willing to sacrifice and not?
• And later, what would a good day look like?
As a pastor, I am seeing in real time the consequences of families living across state lines or even national borders, as well as fiercely guarded medical privacy in friction with families trying to make hard decisions with little information, and loved ones who both want to relieve themselves of caregiving and ensure that a declining elder is in a safe and caring space. Whatever family dynamics exist when an elder starts declining are only exacerbated and deepened by the needs of caregiving, and that can be a sobering thought for many of us.
For those of us who are aging – i.e., all of us! – it would be a gift to take a look at Gawande’s questions and do some talking about them with those who will be making decisions for us as we become less able to make decisions for ourselves. Write down what gives you life, as well as what gives your life meaning; do not assume that it is obvious to the next generation how you spend your time and the constellation of people that you share most of it with. If you don’t have an obvious person who will take on responsibilities for you, start now by talking with close friends and medical and legal professionals about what it is you should have in place.
For loved ones of folks who are in their twilight years: first of all, I am rooting for you. It can be a tough gig, even if it is also a profound blessing, as many find it to be. If you are supporting or caregiving for someone whose needs are only going to increase from here on out, do you know the person’s answers to the questions above? If not, is there a way you could find out? Can it be a conversation, or are there indirect ways you can learn more?
This can be the year when you and yours begin a healthy conversation about endings, be they long and slow or sudden and sharp. I pray that whichever it is, you can walk through it with confidence, clarity, and compassion for yourself and those around you.