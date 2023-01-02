Dr. Atul Gawande’s 2014 national bestseller “Being Mortal” sold millions in spite of being about an agonizing subject: the end of life.

"

Rev. Rachel McIver Morey has served as senior pastor of Northfield United Methodist Church since 2015. During her 17 total years in ministry, she has worked with interfaith forums, community efforts around housing and food access, as well as community partnerships to give access to legal counsel for those who cannot afford it. She can be reached at rmorey@northfieldumc.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments