Clarice Grabau is running for the re-defined District 58 Minnesota State Senate seat. She’s been working hard for us as our Northfield city council person, and is now seeking to take her energy and commitment to the state level, where she can help advance state laws that will enable all of us Minnesotans to thrive.
I’m supporting Clarice because she’s a radiant, kind, determined person who does what she says she will do.
She’s a teacher, and she supports full funding for our local schools, so we won’t need to cut programs to meet federal mandates.
Clarice loves Minnesota’s great outdoors, and will lead in organizing programs like our own Northfield Climate Action Plan to support the transition to a more sustainable future.
She’s been deeply involved in expanding affordable housing, and will work for state policies and funding to support local communities dealing with housing shortages.
Clarice sees how hurdles to getting healthcare have hurt families, individuals and businesses. She will continue to work for accessible healthcare without fear of financial ruin.
The granddaughter of a farmer, she honors the hard work and risk of rural life. She will lead in supporting rural broadband, healthcare and financial wellbeing for all who work in the vital agriculture sector.
Visit claricegrabau.com to get to know her better. I can tell you she means it when she says, “As your state senator I will work for fairness and justice in policy, practice, and resources, keep compassion at the center of decision-making, and strive to create greater opportunity for every Minnesotan.”