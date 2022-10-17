18.5% - that is the council's proposed tax increase for 2023. Wow! Tax increases are insidious. Even if 2024 taxes increase 0%, the 18.5% will remain permanently. This tax increase, if passed, will mean a 70% increase during the mayor's six years in office.
In this newspaper, the mayor justifies the tax increases as improving the quality of life. But, I have to wonder, is my quality of life going to be improved by a new liquor store? Reinventing my beloved Bridge Square? $10 million for the proposed "renovated parks"? A liquor store, a "new" Bridge Square, and the "improved" parks are the City Council wishes — not mine. But, even if there were some justification for these wants, we (the people) have about $23 million in undesignated reserves (tax dollars taken in that haven't been spent).
My quality of life goes down when I have to spend more money on taxes. And, I am one of the lucky ones. Tax hikes reduce the quality of life substantially for seniors on fixed incomes, single parents, and minorities who have needs, like housing, and little or no discretionary income now. Because their housing will be taxed more, their housing is less affordable. And, for business owners, like myself, who pay twice the rate of residential property owners, a new liquor store, new Bridge Square, or a new park offer us little or nothing for that 18.5% increase.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.