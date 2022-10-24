I’m writing to express my support for Kristi Pursell’s campaign for MN House 158A. At the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, I was disheartened to see GOP candidates fail to show up and engage with voters, but enthused to hear Kristi’s commitment to ensuring that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to thrive.
We have an opportunity with her leadership and experience to make climate-informed decisions about the environment at the local level. Kristi will work to ensure that we have clean air, water, and soil for years to come. With the budget surplus left on the table, we can fully fund our local schools and improve opportunities for our children. And we can protect abortion rights and women’s access to health care. Reproductive health care is basic health care.
Extreme laws that curtail abortion rights don’t just threaten the health of those who are or could be pregnant, they threaten the overall quality of health care we deeply value in this state; and they will exacerbate unacceptable health disparities that fall on our low-income and BIPOC neighbors.
I especially appreciated Kristi’s answer to a question about patriotism, where she described loving our community and our democracy enough to want us to be better. We need to make sure that every vote is counted, every voice is heard, so that we can move towards a better, more representative democracy. Kristi has committed to working on these issues and building a better Minnesota. Please vote for Kristi Pursell on Nov. 8.
