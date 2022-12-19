...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Did you know that fruit trees should be pruned every year? Yes, that apple tree in your yard should be pruned each year in the late winter or early spring, after the coldest weather is past and before growth begins. The reason it’s best to prune annually is to prevent excessive pruning all at once that may be a shock to the tree’s system. You’ll want to prune minimally, especially with young trees, because excessive pruning will delay or reduce fruiting and create too much leafy growth.
It’s important to prune to ensure that a tree has well-spaced branches and a balanced appearance but also for optimizing fruit growth and making harvest easier.
While pruning, it is important to remove diseased, broken, or dead branches. You should also remove any downward-growing branches. If two limbs are crossed, entangled, or otherwise competing, remove one of them completely at its base. Think about which branches will be easiest to pick apples from. For plant vigor, remove suckers coming up from the roots or low on the trunk, and while you’re at it, you should remove vigorous vertical branches, which are called watersprouts.
There are plenty more guidelines for properly pruning apple trees. If you would like to learn more, you can attend an apple pruning workshop. University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state. These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. The workshops will provide guidance on proper pruning methods and participants will gain hands-on practice pruning trees at apple orchards.
All workshops will be held at 1:00 - 3:00 pm. The workshops that will be held most locally include:
Pine Tree Apple Orchard on January 23, 2023
1201 St Paul St NW, Preston, MN 55965
Montgomery Orchard on January 26, 2023
15953 MN-99, Montgomery, MN 56069
Deer Lake Orchard on February 28, 2023
1903 10th St. SW Buffalo, MN 55313
Extension Educators will lead participants through the considerations and techniques for proper pruning. Homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers, and orchardists of all experience levels may find these workshops useful.
Participation will involve being outdoors and using pruning shears and loppers, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and activities involved.
To join us for one of these workshops, please go to z.umn.edu/ApplePruningRegister to register and select the workshop location you’d like to attend. Pre-registration is required and each workshop will be capped at 25 participants. If there is inclement weather, cancellation or confirmation of each workshop will be communicated to registered participants the morning of their selected workshop.
If you have questions about the workshops or need assistance with registration, please call Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.
Claire LaCanne is the Extension Educator, Ag, Food, and Natural Resources for Rice and Steele Counties