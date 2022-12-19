Did you know that fruit trees should be pruned every year? Yes, that apple tree in your yard should be pruned each year in the late winter or early spring, after the coldest weather is past and before growth begins. The reason it’s best to prune annually is to prevent excessive pruning all at once that may be a shock to the tree’s system. You’ll want to prune minimally, especially with young trees, because excessive pruning will delay or reduce fruiting and create too much leafy growth.

"

Claire LaCanne is the Extension Educator, Ag, Food, and Natural Resources for Rice and Steele Counties

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments