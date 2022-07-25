In barely two months, a fight against the new owners of Viking Terrace, Lakeshore Management, has yielded much-needed relief in what is going to be an ongoing distrust of the company’s intentions. Thanks to the reaction of Viking residents, a residents’ association, advised by the Housing Justice Center, has been formed, and the community at large has developed tremendous support, including from the Minnesota Office of the Attorney General.
Lakeshore is suspending the new contract. Only three homeowners signed the now invalid document. The onsite manager, who caused tremendous distress amongst the residents, has been fired. The company is now rethinking the new rules to be shared with the residents.
Based on a conversation I had with the assistant attorney general, who has been working on the case, the company used its Minnesota-based attorneys to deal with the possibility of a lawsuit. As of now, the lawsuit is not proceeding, given Lakeshore’s new stance, but the residents’ association remains ever vigilant, as things can change.
This momentary relief does not spell the end of the community’s concerns. The reality is that, without the response of the residents supported by Rice County Neighbors United and community members, Lakeshore could have gotten away with its unfair rules and with its reported threats to residents. We are awaiting, with bated breath, new rules being drafted.
The future remains of great concern for Viking residents, due to the company’s business model. There is nothing wrong with a company making money, but the way this particular company is operating is clearly putting profit over residents’ wellbeing.
Anybody can visit another Lakeshore park in Lakeville to see what we don’t want Viking Terrace to become. I toured the park myself to witness what has happened in that community. At 20990 Cedar Avenue South, a few miles before Lakeville and Apple Valley, Ardmor Village (ardmorvillage.com) is located hiding in plain sight, after the car dealership and a storage facility.
At this large 339-lot park, Lakeshore has implemented a beautification process at the expense of the residents. One can clearly see new homes that have recently been added for sale or rent by the company, probably, as is the case with this company, on lots previously occupied by tenants who were moved out or displaced.
Beware of the park’s publicity: “Ardmor Village is an incredibly maintained and affordable manufactured home community located in Lakeville, Minnesota."
The average rent at Ardmor Village is $612. Viking is now $485 after a 15% raise. I believe the company’s goal is to keep beautifying Viking and raising prices. The process will certainly displace people, especially families on fixed incomes. This continues to be the reality faced by Viking residents. This process is far from over. We continue to strive for Viking Terrace to be owned by the residents.
Mar Valdecantos is director of Rice County Neighbors United, and a nonprofit organizer of the Mercado Local, among other initiatives.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.