In barely two months, a fight against the new owners of Viking Terrace, Lakeshore Management, has yielded much-needed relief in what is going to be an ongoing distrust of the company’s intentions. Thanks to the reaction of Viking residents, a residents’ association, advised by the Housing Justice Center, has been formed, and the community at large has developed tremendous support, including from the Minnesota Office of the Attorney General.

Mar Valdecantos is director of Rice County Neighbors United, and a nonprofit organizer of the Mercado Local, among other initiatives.

