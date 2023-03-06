...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The RAVE (Reduction and Awareness of Vaping and E-Cigarette use) student team has initiated a countywide poster campaign to increase the amount of middle and high school youth in Rice County who choose not to vape or use e-cigarettes. The messaging on our posters intentionally engages and shares power with local young people (our posters are youth brainstormed, made, and designed).
The initiative came about after an ask from one of the local high schools for more vaping awareness materials. While there are loads of vaping awareness resources available that incorporate young people, (think: truthinitiative.org, flavorshookkidsmn.org, mn.mylifemyquit.org), we wanted to produce something youth-made at a local level.
We created three posters: one that communicates vaping is the symptom of a larger issue (i.e. a coping skill); another that focuses on educating; lastly, a series that addresses wanting to vape due to needing to fit in.
“Share Feelings. Not Vapes.”
We are trying to promote an understanding that someone might turn to their vape because of stress and anger. We hope that in spaces that feel safe, that person might instead choose to turn to a friend, sibling, coworker, mental health clinician, guardian, or caring adult to articulate their feelings around what is happening in their life.
“Inhale Air.”
We are educating people on what ingredients exist in an e-cigarette. We had some interesting feedback from young people about not putting “nicotine” as the first ingredient listed because health textbooks and community messaging have both done a good job explaining nicotine’s negative impacts; however, sometimes these messages have almost neutralized the point. Putting a vape ingredient first like “Propylene Glycol,” something found as a common food additive but also used to make antifreeze and paint solvent, is more enticing to read, since the chemical is probably unknown and therefore more impactful to learn about ingesting.
An important note: while cannabis can be vaporized through a cartridge with THC instead of nicotine, the other chemicals one is ingesting into the lungs remain the same.
“Don’t Vape. You’re Too _____.”
This series was created with bathroom mirrors in mind. Bathroom mirrors can be where people look at themselves in a potentially scrutinizing and self-esteem-diminishing way. The RAVE students want the slogan to simultaneously be a confidence boost for those stuck in front of the mirror, potentially examining physical insecurities, while also letting people know that a vaping habit or addiction does not actually make you those confidence-boosting things. We want to change the narrative, in a simple way, around thinking that individuals who vape are “cool,” “hawt,” or “majestic.”
Please get involved in our local Vaping Awareness Poster Campaign! If you have a space where you’d like to hang these messages, please email cward@northfieldschools.org with your name, poster title(s) wanted, quantity, and size (sizes are: 11x17, 18x24, 24x36, and 27x40).