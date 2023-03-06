The RAVE (Reduction and Awareness of Vaping and E-Cigarette use) student team has initiated a countywide poster campaign to increase the amount of middle and high school youth in Rice County who choose not to vape or use e-cigarettes. The messaging on our posters intentionally engages and shares power with local young people (our posters are youth brainstormed, made, and designed).

Carolyn Ward is Healthy Community Initiative’s project manager and RAVE grant coordinator.

