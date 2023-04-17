Northfield, and Southern Minnesota, we have had an “it could happen here,” close call. The news of suspended St. Olaf student Waylon Kurts being charged after a cache of ammunition magazines, knives, and other tactical gear was found in his dorm room, hits close to home. It hits close to home, because this all happened a few blocks from my house. It also hits close to home because my oldest daughter is in her first year at a different college, and at virtually the same time a student was being removed from her campus because he was making violent threats. When we asked her about it, she shared that friends of hers knew the student and were with him as he slid into crisis and became threatening.
I feel for students who are overwhelmed by the weight of their circumstances, who are crying out for help and who need help. I feel for Mr. Kurts and his family. I don’t know what is happening in his life, but I know there is pain there.
The trouble is that young people, and others, are going through times of crisis and desperation in the midst of a society that is awash with guns. The drivers of this are obvious. Gun and ammunition companies want more guns and ammunition sold. They want more profits, and they are succeeding. The U.S. famously has more guns than people, and we are the only nation where this is true.
As I have been traveling across Minnesota, convening listening sessions in living rooms in small towns and rural areas across the state, I’ve been hearing concerns about gun violence, and school shootings, church shootings, and campus shootings. Of course I have. People in rural communities also want safe communities that are free from gun violence. We don’t want our children doing active shooter drills in elementary school or to be worrying about them when they are at college or in the workplace. We want something else.
The good news is that we aren’t powerless. We can act and pass common sense legislation that is proven to prevent gun violence. Red Flag Laws that give family and friends a process they can go through to remove firearms from someone they love who is a danger to themselves or others, have proven to reduce violence in other states. Universal Background Checks is another simple policy change that has been shown to reduce violence.
These policies are popular too. Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization founded by Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, released polling in February that found that 92% of Minnesotans support Universal Background Checks, including 86% of Republicans. 76% of Minnesotans support Red Flag Laws.
You can’t get to numbers like that unless there is a strong base of support among people in rural communities too.
Legislators in rural areas and in metro areas should know that their constituents are calling for action on gun violence. Let’s not wait any longer. Let’s act, for the safety of everyone.
Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.