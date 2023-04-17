Northfield, and Southern Minnesota, we have had an “it could happen here,” close call. The news of suspended St. Olaf student Waylon Kurts being charged after a cache of ammunition magazines, knives, and other tactical gear was found in his dorm room, hits close to home. It hits close to home, because this all happened a few blocks from my house. It also hits close to home because my oldest daughter is in her first year at a different college, and at virtually the same time a student was being removed from her campus because he was making violent threats. When we asked her about it, she shared that friends of hers knew the student and were with him as he slid into crisis and became threatening.

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

