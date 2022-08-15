July 18th was a sad day for Northfield. The beginning of a horrible sight to view. Those beautiful and healthy mature trees bulldozed down and fed into a huge wood chipper.
I was part of a large group of people trying to keep all of this from happening a year ago at City Hall.
I can only envision the traffic issues around Greenvale School which is already an accident waiting to happen.
This project will produce lots of activity, noise, and congestion. This all makes me ill as I hear those huge, noisy pieces of equipment plowing down all those beautiful mature trees then fed into a chipping machine.
This morning I heard a song from the early 70's Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi".
"They've paved paradise and put up a parking lot: They take all the trees and put them in a tree museum and charge the people and they charged all the people an arm and a leg just to see 'em. Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you got 'til it's gone"
The trees, bees, squirrels and birds cry out in losing their homes. I cry too.
