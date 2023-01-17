“Caring for my mother in the final months of her life was the most difficult work I have ever done, and it was the most rewarding too.” Someone shared this with me last week as she talked about how she needed to leave her job to care for her mother. She spoke about the physical and emotional demands, and the moments and conversations with her mother that she will treasure for the rest of her life. I’ve heard statements like this many times as a pastor, as a legislator, and now as a rural community organizer too.

"

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments