There is one last hope for those of you opposed to the Paulson tree property development—the Charter. (Here is a brief summary: The vote to change the zoning was 4-1. The Charter dictates that zoning changes require a two-thirds supermajority, so the motion failed. But the so-called City Attorney, who is neither a City official nor the Charter Commission's attorney, gave his personal opinion that the Mayor could declare the measure to have passed despite the Charter's clear language.)
I still hold out hope that the Mayor, in her capacity as chair of the City Council, will agree to follow the Charter's dictates regarding the rezoning. If not, I hope she and the Council will put a hold on the rezoning until the Charter Commission and, if necessary, the courts weigh in on this critical issue.
I hope too that the Mayor will agree that our seven volunteer citizens on the Charter Commission, two of whom are attorneys, should have reviewed her interpretation of the Charter before she declared the rezoning to have passed. The Charter Commission has already determined that the more strict Charter dictate of a two-thirds majority is not contrary to state law and has now hired an attorney to look into this question further. I hope the Council will acknowledge that neither the Charter nor state law gives them or the City Attorney the power to interpret or amend the plain words of the Charter to their own liking.
I have a stronger hope for us and "the City" with the Charter Commission. The Commission’s unanimous agreement to hire an independent attorney gives me hope. And it is my hope that the Mayor and the Council will see the Charter Commission's action in the light it was intended—to help the City. Certainly, if the four losing members of the Council have a grievance with the Charter, they are welcome to use their own money to petition the Court for a decisive ruling.
My strongest hope is that all 600 of you who signed the petition against the development, and especially those of you who voted for Mayor Pownell, will call or email her and ask her and the Council to obey the Charter and let the Charter Commission do its job.