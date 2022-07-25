To the Editor
Northfield’s elected government overwhelmingly decided, with votes starting three days after the second Pride in the Park, to criminalize the unethical practice of abusing psychiatry to “make our children non-gay.” $1,000 fine. Also, unelected police can no longer abuse a 114-year-old statute to ban words critical of police that people don’t like to see written in temporary chalk.
I never engaged in that form of civil disobedience. My hope, now that “our side” has “won,” is there will be less civil disobedience. This assumes that the bigotry business, by Floridians invading Viking Terrace, for example, is kept bounded by rule of law considerations.
In other news, congratulations to our Northfield Toastmasters International, at the Chamber of Commerce, for winning a significant award. All praise and honor to local businesses who think globally and act locally.
Per current Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board decisions, starting January 2023, police and sheriff employees can be non-citizens (assuming that they otherwise have a legal right to work and valid drivers’ licenses, which were legal for all Minnesota residents until revoked in 2003) and can no longer be active affiliates of violent domestic terror organizations, such as “The Proud Boys,” “Oath Keepers,” and “Three Percenters.”
As someone who has had serious discussions with friends in the American Civil Liberties Union, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (German: Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz or BfV) for decades, I am gravely concerned about how the latter will be implemented. Slowly, conservatively, and with battles in Court rather than in the streets, is my prayer.
May the better, braver angels of our nature prevail, “with malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right.” That’s from the Second Inaugural Address of the First Republican President, Abraham Lincoln. Then they shot him as he bravely sat next to his wife in a known-divided-loyalties theater. My more progressive friends, please continue to listen to the dissenting views of our conservative friends in and out of town. They are a necessary and valid check and balance.
Happy Defeat of Jesse James Days in advance. The Northfield Historical Society Gift Shop, located across Bridge Square from the Northfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, sells books and memorabilia representing “all sides.” We generally favor historical accuracy and critical thinking.
Rich Graves
Northfield