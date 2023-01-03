I am so grateful for how many of you over the years have remained engaged and actively participated in our community. You have made a significant impact through sharing your time, resources, perspectives, and skill sets.
In 2022, we received well over 3,100 responses to surveys on the DMV, transit, parks and recreation, public art (northfieldmn.gov/acc), and branding (northfieldmn.gov/branding). The latter two surveys are open. Give your feedback today. Even more of you attended public input sessions on specific streets and parks projects. Thank you.
This past year, we steadily made progress in the areas of housing, economic vitality, quality facilities, service excellence, DEI, and climate change. This work has been guided by city plans that you all have taken the time to give your feedback on.
In 2023 there will be many more opportunities to assist us in finding creative solutions for areas of improvement. This includes many exciting projects that those who live, work, learn, and play in Northfield will have an opportunity to influence.
Public realm consultants to the city, Bruce Jacobson and Bob Close, will continue to ask community members for their thoughts and opinions about downtown, especially how people use and think about the Cannon River.
The work on Bridge Square will begin this year and is part of an interrelated series of projects around the river, downtown and beyond. The redevelopment of the 5th and Water Street area will include opportunities for you to share your perspectives on how the new building(s) will interact with the river and existing historically significant buildings.
Similar conversations will be facilitated about possible redevelopment sites such as the former MNDOT site at Woodley and Highway 3, the former Byzantine site (2nd and Highway 3) and land owned by the City/HRA that may be suitable for additional residential development.
Additionally, the Northfield EDA will be initiating a business retention and expansion engagement effort to support existing businesses and identify local opportunities to grow our tax base. We will also be doing an analysis to address the extremely low inventory of industrial sites to accommodate smart new tax base growth that’s consistent with community values.
In the spring we will be seeking information from Northfielders as part of the first phase of engagement for an updated Comprehensive Plan document. We’ll be looking for information about your favorite – and least favorite – things about Northfield especially living here, getting around town (and beyond) and shopping/working/recreating here.
Cities set their direction through their comprehensive plans. It is our community’s blueprint for who we want to be and where we are headed as a community. It is our highest-level policy statement and is intended to guide decision-making on long-term physical development — both public and private — including land use, housing, the environment, parks, economic development, transportation and streets, sewer and water infrastructure. The comprehensive plan will include many ambitious goals which will guide our community through 2045.
2023 is an important year for community engagement. Together we can set the trajectory to create a vibrant healthy fun place where all people can live work learn and play.