I've watched the debates among political leaders in Northfield about the ice arena and the high school, both of which should probably be replaced, and I've looked at other communities around the south metro area for the solutions they've adopted.
Here's an idea.
The Northfield City Council, the Northfield Public Schools Board, the Chamber of Commerce, and other citizen committees across Northfield should come together, pitch a "Community Center" concept to all voters, and partner with Lifetime Fitness, a Minnesota-based company, to bond for and build a state-of-the-art facility. The facility should include an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool and diving platform, an indoor, heated ice arena with at least one, and perhaps two sheets of ice, a large fitness facility that includes an indoor track (seniors can safely walk all winter), community rooms for continuing education classes, and many other purposes.
Ideally, this facility would be directly connected to a brand new high school building that is a net-zero carbon facility with room to grow — because Northfield will grow.
Eden Prairie and New Prague took similar approaches. Northfield deserves the kind of central facility that brings people together for a wide variety of reasons, including community, fitness, high school athletics, and so much more.
All it takes is political leadership with vision, commitment, and the ability to work collaboratively with a fitness leader, like Lifetime Fitness, and the support of the citizens of Northfield.
Northfield has so much untapped opportunity. Now is the time to plan for the future growth of this iconic Minnesota city.
