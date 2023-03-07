...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile to help reduce risk factors for alcohol and drug abuse in Rice County, who has been an advocate for recovery efforts, who has promoted mental health and well-being, or who has helped build assets for youth and other community members? Please help us recognize and encourage these community leaders!
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Prevention Champion Awards. Nominating a Prevention Champion is simple and takes just a few minutes. Go to our website to download a form, and mail or email it back to us.
Find the form and read about previous recipients here: