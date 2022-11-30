On Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing to establish your property taxes for 2023. Currently, the plan is to raise property taxes 18.5%.
I urge you to attend the meeting and let the council know what higher taxes will do to you, your family, and your business, and to challenge them to tell you why the city tax levy is scheduled to go up about 70% in the last six years.
If you care about the widowed, the poor, seniors, and the minorities, keep reading.
Taxes affect everyone — all 20,000 of us; but hit those with little disposable income the hardest. And, businesses, especially small businesses that form the core of our downtown, are hit hard because business taxes are about twice as much as residential taxes. Whether you are a progressive, moderate, or conservative, such massive increases should be justified by a compelling need.
But, there are no compelling needs. What the Council proposes to do is spend millions on a new liquor store, a new Bridge Square, and a riverfront development. In fact, they have already spent $2.1 million of unbudgeted money on buying buildings for the liquor store without a plan or a citizen vote. And, let's not forget the $2.45 million tax break given to the Kraewood addition that will never reach the city's coffers.
If you want to know more about the city's finances, check out the ad in today's paper by a resident CPA, former member of a City Finance Committee, and business owner, and his analysis of the Ehler's report on property tax increase. So many questions, so few answers. Show up on Dec. 6. Write to your councilors. Telephone them. 18.5% for what?