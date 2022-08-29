On Aug. 26, Keith Elliison, Minnesota’s Attorney General, accompanied by his team of lawyers and outreach members, came to Northfield to meet the Viking residents at the center of the fight against the company that bought the park, Lakeshore Management.
Keith Ellison wanted to meet in person the people who have been fighting Lakeshore. As he said in a WCCO, CBS interview last Friday, “if you are a good landlord in Minnesota, great, but if you are not, his office is ready to help protect the rights of tenants and residents.”
Thanks to the legal advice from the Housing Justice Center and their letter to Lakeshore drafted by their president and lawyer, Margaret Kaplan, as well as the complaints received by the office of the Attorney General from many community members in Northfield, the legal machinery has started working to help Viking Terrace residents. The Attorney General’s office sent the company a cease and desist order and the company had to suspend the horrible rules they wanted to impose on the residents. Some of the rules prohibited rusted cars, forbid loitering outside the homes after 10 p.m., toys, bikes and patio chairs outside when not in use. The new rules filled a 40-page document.
The community at large continues to rally in support for Viking residents. But the ultimate goal remains to buy the park from Lakeshore as the only true long-term option that will protect residents. At an August 2{sup}nd{/sup} meeting with an executive and five representatives from Lakeshore and the board of the Viking Resident Association it was very clear the pattern the company follows in all the parks they own. Notably, Lakeshore’s leaders acknowledged how unfair some of the rules were and how unsuited their first on-site manager was. We thanked them for that. But it is still disturbing that, had residents not organized, they would have had to comply with the new rules fully as is the case in the other Minnesota parks Lakeshore owns.
Lakeshore’s representatives declare that “they want a clean, well maintained and safe community.” There is nothing wrong with those goals. But the truth remains that Lakeshore’s business model beautifies the parks at the expense of the residents paying for the changes and the benefits go to the company. Once their parks look better, they raise the prices of the lots and displace people in the process. Once lots are empty, they bring in new homes that they rent out to people at a much higher price. That is a model that puts profits for the company over the interests of the current residents.
We are now at a point that in order to have true stability at Viking Terrace we need to buy the park from the company. People don’t need to beautify the place, for the most part it is fine as it is. What is needed are electrical upgrades, heat tape for the pipes not to freeze in the winter, and financial tools to buy replacement homes.
Mar Valdecantos is the Rice County Neighbors United director.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.