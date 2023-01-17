For those of you who have set a New Year’s resolution and want help sticking to it, or are still looking for one, the library is here for you!
Is this the year you become your own boss? We are continuing our popular entrepreneur workshops in Spanish taught by Ruben Garza, and computer classes in Spanish. LinkedIn Learning, offered through our digital library, has many tutorials in several languages designed to get you from business plan to being in business, at your own pace.
Did you resolve to read more in 2023? Your library card gives you access to Rochester Public Library’s and SELCO’s Overdrive collections through the Libby app, and now you can register your card with Traverse Des Sioux Regional Library System to have full access to all they have to offer as well. If you need help accessing those ebooks, eaudiobooks, and more, staff are eager to assist. We’re offering Drop In Library Resources 101 on January 31st from 12:30 to 1:30. Bring your device and learn how to use Libby and Kanopy for free eBooks, eAudiobooks, and Movies. Overdrive is phasing out the old app so if you have any questions about how to keep enjoying that content through the Libby app, this is the perfect time to ask.
Looking to get more involved in the community? Northfield has so much happening but it can be hard for folks to know where to go or look for information about it all. Whether new to town or you’ve been here forever, there is always something to discover! Join us on Thursday, January 19th at 6 p.m. at the Northfield Arts Guild for the first in our “Get to Know Northfield series”. Andrea Sjogren, Guild Director, will give us a tour and introduce us to the myriad ways to find community through the Guild. Then we’ll stay for a little conversation and refreshments.
Bring your mat and practice self care with a free yoga lesson taught in Spanish and English on Saturday mornings beginning in February, or express your creative side and meet new people with Northfield’s Poet Laureate Rob Hardy at Open Mic Poetry in the atrium on Second Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own work or a favorite to read, or come for a listen.
We are also asking for your help with our resolution to be plastic free in 2023. While nothing lasts forever, plastic sticks around for a long, long time and we are doing what we can to limit what we send to landfills. We will no longer be providing plastic bags for checkouts. How can you help? Bring a reusable tote bag or box with you when you visit. Many of you have seen, used, or sewn a Boomerang Bag. We love providing them as a convenience, and sometimes our supply gets low so if you have a few hanging out around the house, consider leaving one at the library for another person to use. Or maybe check out one of our new sewing machines and make a few more to leave at the library.