...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As a young man growing up in Minnesota, I hunted and shot guns a lot! I'm not against guns. I even bought my two younger brothers their first rifle. And also as a kid I got to tour the Capitol as kids still do. As an adult exercising the 1st. Amendment in the rotunda ,l was told I could not carry a sign on a stick. However others were allowed to carry firearms. The carrying of guns is not allowed in County Courthouses. I've also been in committee rooms where half the observers there were carrying guns. How can we have a civil discourse in that atmosphere? Imagine a group of school kids taking a tour as a demonstration goes on in the rotunda. Suddenly gunshots ring out! Why would we put our Capitol Security, St. Paul Police and State Troopers in such an impossible situation? Even Supreme Court Justice Scalia said states can make laws for public safety and it doesn't violate 2nd. Amend. Rights. It is time for Minnesota Lawmakers to Honor the Lives and the will of the Citizens of Minnesota, instead of just pandering to Lobbyists, (NRA) by prohibiting the carrying of weapons in our Capitol. Thank you from a concerned citizen.