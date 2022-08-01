...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
We don’t know much about the vandals who attacked the Northfield Women’s Center on July 25. They painted ACAB across the brick exterior of the center, so it’s safe to assume that they have a low opinion of police—and little gift for original expression.
But what else are we to make of a middle-of-the-night attack that damaged and defaced a building purchased and maintained by hundreds of our neighbors?
When the criminal investigators and local journalists finish their work, I hope we will learn that the perpetrators of this violence aren’t from Northfield. Clearly, they don’t know Northfield.
For starters, our cops aren’t bastards. And wherever we Northfielders find ourselves on the Defund the Police or criminal justice reform questions, we don’t sling around broad-brushed accusations about the women and men charged with keeping the peace we value.
The vandals don’t know any more about Northfield Women’s Center than they do about our police officers.
The spray-painted charge “NOT SAFE”—taken from the well-thumbed script of abortion rights extremists whose stock in trade is intimidating pro-life organizations, including a mid-June attack on Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life—seems to be aimed at the volunteers and staff who work at NWC. A hackneyed threat designed to halt…what? The distribution of diapers and layettes? Help in finding work, applying for childcare assistance, searching for housing? Providing post-abortion counseling and life-coaching?
As the mother of a Carleton graduate (Class of ’95) who weathered a pregnancy during her high school years, I know that it’s women in crisis who will suffer if those NWC volunteers bow to the threats leveled at them.
The final graffitied charge made by the criminals who attacked our community on July 25 is that NWC is a FAKE CLINIC. Again, we can award no points for originality. Or accuracy. Northfield Women’s Center is what it claims to be—a place where women facing a crisis pregnancy will be helped by Northfielders of every political stripe to make a choice that doesn’t end with a dead baby.
