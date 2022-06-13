To the Editor:
The June 1st opinion piece "Let's understand the disease before we administer the medicine" by Deb Kaczmarek, a member of Rice County Republicans, regarding gun violence, merits a response. She criticizes "standard responses" to gun violence mass murder while promoting the opinion that we need to understand the true root causes of gun violence before deciding how to proceed to start mitigating this public health emergency. There is great irony in comparing the title of this piece to actions taken for many years by US congressional Republicans. From the American Psychological Association: "In 1993, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published an article by Arthur Kellerman and colleagues, “Gun ownership as a risk factor for homicide in the home,” which presented the results of research funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study found that keeping a gun in the home was strongly and independently associated with an increased risk of homicide. The article concluded that rather than confer protection, guns kept in the home are associated with an increase in the risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance. The 1993 NEJM article received considerable media attention, and the National Rifle Association (NRA) responded by campaigning for the elimination of the center that had funded the study, the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention." So much for this attempt to "understand the disease". There was no federal funding for "understanding the disease" from 1993 (Dickey amendment preventing any study of gun violence that might lead to gun control) until 2020, when $25 million was approved for gun violence research by the CDC and NIH. $25 million in a budget of over $1 trillion. A drop in the ocean. And from PBS: "Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate Thursday as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety. All Republicans voted against it." Two days after the Uvalde massacre. So much for "understanding the disease" before doing anything. Finally, the statement in the piece "more gun laws, that medicine hasn't ever worked" would be news to Canadians, Australians, Britons, etc. It seems Republicans rule out common sense gun laws uniquely among civilized nations. But maybe with a few more years and mass killings we can "understand the disease".
