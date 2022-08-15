Benjamin Franklin reportedly said that it is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority. And, if that is the case, it is the responsibility of authority to answer the questions of the citizens. That is not happening.
Every month or so, the Mayor writes a column in the Northfield News, but she rarely, if ever, speaks to the issues. This month, she wrote asking us to interview for boards and commissions, and touting the City's collaboration and civility. Nothing about the liquor store. Nothing about the Bridge Square remaking. And, nothing about the Council's Kraewood decision to move forward in spite of a petition of 600 citizens, the destruction of trees and natural habitat, the $2.45 million in tax forgiveness, the Charter non-compliant zoning change, or the "affordable housing" that the working poor cannot afford. And, what about the myriad of other issues such as traffic, lack of parking, and safety for the schoolkids? Lots of people asked lots of questions. What was the Mayor's answer?
She calls us to join boards and commissions even though the Council proceeded against some recommendations of the Planning Commission, without Park Board input, and even against the Charter itself. The boards and commissions are designed to provide specialized competence based upon their experience, expertise, and/or enthusiasm. But, the majority of the Council "Trumped" 600 petitioning voices, our boards and commissions, our Charter, our bargaining, our begging, and even our Comprehensive Plan.
In my opinion, Kraewood was the government ruling by power rather than by competence. The late Democratic senator, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who served in government for 40 years, once said, "The single most exciting thing you encounter in government is competence, because it is so rare." Well-spoken. Next up - a liquor store redevelopment for which the Council has spent $2.1 million already without a plan for redevelopment.
