Northfield is home to some amazing people that care for this community and love to gather and have fun. Whether you’re new to town, a townie or somewhere in between, I hope you’ll take the time to enjoy some of the many events coming up with friends and neighbors.
Third Thursday’s Bridge Square Block Parties June-September 5-7 p.m. include games, activities, food trucks, music and Third Thursday deals at our amazing downtown shops.
Riverwalk Market Fair is every Saturday at Bridge Square from 9 ..m-1 p.m. May – October. You’ll find locally grown produce, artesian foods, juried artwork and fine crafts along with entertainment and activities for the whole family.
Northfield Library Books and Stars Summer Concert Series at Central, Way, or Memorial park is every Wednesday in July at 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy performances by Patchouli and Terra Guitarra, Kash and Khary, Pan-handlers’ Steel Drum Band, and Justin Roberts.
On Friday July 15th, from 1-2 p.m. our local library is hosting the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo. You’ll get to meet turtles, lizards, snakes, and a small alligator…oh my! Registration required.
Enjoy some of our local creative talent as the Northfield Arts Guild Theater presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” the weekends of July 15 and 22.
Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band will be performing July 16th at 10 a.m. at the Ole Store Restaurant, July 21st at the Bridge Square Block Party, and July 23 at Keepsake Cidery. Their music will warm your heart and bring a smile to your face. Visit LouisDanInvisibleBand.com.
The Annual 4-Way Taste Summer Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on July 21 is hosted at the beautiful Red Barn Farm. You’ll be able to sample the best offerings from 15-20 local craft brewers, winemakers, distillers, cider makers along with live music. All proceeds support Rotary local and international service projects. Purchase tickets at Northfieldrotary.org.
On Saturday July 23 from 4-7 p.m. our local Fire Department is hosting an Open House to celebrate 150 years of firefighting in the Northfield area. There will be live demonstrations, fire trucks to explore and visits from local firefighters and local law enforcement.
Crazy Days in historic beautiful downtown Northfield is on Thursday July 28th starting bright and early. You’ll find some great deals and a lot of friendly faces.
That same evening is the first of four days of The Vintage Band Festival starting on July 28 and running through July 31. You’ll hear from more than 30 European and American bands and be able to enjoy some ice cream, a bite to eat, or some shopping in between performances. Check out VintageBandFestival.org.
On Tuesday, August 2 is our Annual Night to Unite neighborhood gatherings around the community. You can register your gathering online by July 22nd to receive a free party kit with activities for kids and have our local EMS, Fire, and Police first responders stop by for a visit. Register at ci.northfield.mn.us/NightToUnite.
If you like a good game of baseball, the 2022 State Baseball Tournament will be hosted in Miesville, Faribault, and Dundas on August 19-21, 26-28 and September 2-5.
I look forward to seeing you at many of these events! Have a wonderful summer!