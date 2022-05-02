Do you have a genuine passion and commitment for our community; value public service and community involvement; enjoy learning and working in an environment with many diverse perspectives, have a balance of courage, fearlessness, and humility?
People with many different lived experiences are needed to serve on behalf of our friends and neighbors to help make our community even better. The decisions are not always easy especially when there are many strong opinions and perspectives. But if you’re passionate about our community, have a desire to make a difference, and can work well with others then serving on the City Council may be the adventure that you’ve been waiting for.
May 17th-31st is the opportunity to file to have your name on the November 8th general election ballot. All you need to do is submit a $5 filing fee and two short forms. You must be at least 21 years of age on the day you take office and be a resident of the City and of any Ward you’re seeking to represent. More information can be found on the city website.
If you’re not closely connected with either the democrat or republican parties, don’t allow that to be a deterrent. At the local level we are non-partisan. We are a regional center that serves all people.
If you’re ready to explore public service further, I’d encourage you to talk with leaders in the community and attend City Council meetings – in person is best. It gives you a window into the work of the Council.
Reading the Northfield City Charter and Comprehensive Plan our long range visioning document as well as other major city plans will give you an understanding of who we are, how we function and where we’re going. These long range visioning documents are really exciting and have tremendous potential to position our community for success both now and long into the future.
We need servants who are willing to do their homework and have a strong commitment to serve the people of our community. Public service includes attending three city council meetings each month as well as other assigned responsibilities. Reading the background information, asking questions and talking with constituents in preparation for those meetings is essential.
Sometimes people will choose to run for office on a single issue or to fix a particular problem. That usually doesn’t work well for anyone. Public servants need to have a willingness to work on many different issues, the ability to work alongside people with diverse perspectives, and have a strong commitment to maintaining and improving a culture of civility.
My public service journey started over 16 years ago. We’ve come a long way since then. I’m grateful for the culture of civility that we are creating and the work of the city that’s being done. Thank you to all that have served before or are currently serving! Is today your turn?