Northfield’s street department has done a nice job keeping our streets relatively ice- and snow-free this challenging winter. Multiple heavy, wet snow and ice storms have made this winter more difficult than most, and city staff are to be commended for the job they’ve done on the streets.
Unfortunately, snow and ice removal on city-maintained trails, sidewalks and bike lanes clearly isn’t as high a priority. City-maintained sidewalks adjacent to and through parks, trails and bike lanes have been a horror show this winter. Frequent delays of one to several days after storm events before snow removal is attempted has left sidewalks, trails and bike lanes icy, rutted and virtually unusable without ice spikes on footwear or studded tires on a bike. That’s for able-bodied individuals. Those with mobility issues or trying to push a stroller or use a wheelchair might as well stay home. Private property owners don’t always do a good job of snow and ice removal either. The city’s poor performance doesn’t model good behavior for the rest of us.
I’m confident we all want a healthy community where all residents are able to walk or bike year-around for transportation and recreation. Many people need to walk or bike as those are their only local transportation options and many others prefer to walk and bike whenever possible to minimize motor vehicle use. To those who would say that recreation is a frivolous luxury, I would argue that this is a serious misconception. Research shows conclusively that a physically active lifestyle with lots of time spent outdoors is one of the best things an individual (and collectively, a community) can do to maintain good mental and physical health.
If staff resources are an issue, perhaps the city could hire and train an on-call, part-time corps of residents responsible for using city equipment to maintain trails and sidewalks after snow events. I’d raise my hand for that part-time job if it was available.
I daily walk and bike on city streets, sidewalks and trails year-around. I’ve continued to do that this winter, with difficulty. I also drive occasionally, and I’d like to again commend our city’s street department for the job they’ve done in making our streets safe and drivable this winter. I urge the city to place an equal priority on making city-maintained sidewalk, trails and bike lanes safe and usable. We can all do better.