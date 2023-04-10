GianopoulosHeadshot2 (1).jpeg

It’s no secret that schools are underfunded and young people are encountering pressing challenges to their mental wellness, perhaps now more than ever. Yet to the surprise of many of us, Minnesota has been described as “uniquely ill-equipped” to navigate youth mental health. According to data from 100,000 eighth, ninth, and eleventh grade students responding to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, in a class of 35 students, 10 struggle with a long-term mental health problem and eight have harmed themselves in the past year.

Greg Gianopoulos is a project manager at the Northfield Community College Collaborative and is a former AmeriCorps Promise Fellow.

