It’s no secret that schools are underfunded and young people are encountering pressing challenges to their mental wellness, perhaps now more than ever. Yet to the surprise of many of us, Minnesota has been described as “uniquely ill-equipped” to navigate youth mental health. According to data from 100,000 eighth, ninth, and eleventh grade students responding to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, in a class of 35 students, 10 struggle with a long-term mental health problem and eight have harmed themselves in the past year.
At the legislative level, there are opportunities to increase funding for school mental health. Minnesota has the third worst ratio of public school counselors and psychologists to students in the country. Improving that ratio is a crucial step to not only addressing crises, but also implementing evidence-based practices that improve positive mental health and prevent crises from developing in the first place. (You can learn more about data on student mental health in Minnesota schools in the recent FOX 9 news two-part series, Broken at Best.)
For those who feel called to make a difference for youth mental health, I don’t want to focus this op-ed on legislative action or suggestions that could explain the data. Instead, I am writing about an opportunity that several friends and I had to make an impact—and an opportunity that you or someone you know may have, too.
"
In my experience, the AmeriCorps Promise Fellow program catalyzed my desire to make a positive impact for students, providing our Faribault and Northfield cohort with the opportunity to make a difference for hundreds of students every day. The role of the Promise Fellow is essentially to work with a cohort of students to succeed in school by serving as a good listener, supporting goal setting, asking empowering questions, and referring to school resources within a network of professional helpers. Especially for students who don’t feel heard or otherwise don’t have an advocate, a Promise Fellow can make a massive difference for their experience in school and trajectory toward graduation. The program cannot address Minnesota schools’ gaps in licensed mental health professionals, but it can give students access to a listener, an advocate, and simply someone who believes in them—and data consistently show that Promise Fellows make school better for students every day.
Being a Promise Fellow has connected me with an incredible group of changemakers, school professionals, and friends who are truly called to do something meaningful and support students together. And these opportunities are available for you and perhaps even a friend if you sign up together, whether you are retired and looking to get involved in the community, rethinking a career path, or just finishing an undergraduate degree.