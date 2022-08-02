...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
This column has previously identified actions that individuals can take to address climate change, primarily through converting to non-fossil-fuel sources of energy. This month’s column looks at naturally reducing the carbon footprint in your yard with native plantings and tree cover. We look back to learn the natural history of the Northfield area, ways to reduce carbon emissions, and “sequester”, or bind up, carbon by restoring part of that history in our yards.
Pre-settlement (prior to European settlers in the area), Rice County was 40% hardwood forest (“Big Woods”), 40% prairie, 15% oak savanna and the remainder other types. Currently, the Big Woods is limited to the State Park and a few small remnants around the County. Most prairie is now agriculture, with natural remnants on the glacial ridges at the edges of town, and restored prairies at the two colleges.
In Northfield, pre-settlement vegetation was forest west of the river, and prairie on the east. In the 167 years since the City was founded, there has been a monumental shift in natural vegetation. We cannot completely reverse this shift, but with basic changes to the way we maintain our yards, we can work with nature to achieve incremental improvements and reduce our yard’s carbon footprint.
First, consider how much of your yard is lawn, and determine how much of that you actually use. Lawn grasses are shallow-rooted and take a lot of water to maintain. Native plants have deeper roots to thrive with less water. Lawn grasses also typically require chemical fertilizers to maintain. These products are usually derived from fossil fuels and require large amounts of energy to produce. And lawns need to be mowed, so homeowners are emitting carbon on a near-weekly basis throughout the summer.
Native plants evolved to live here and are thus low-maintenance. There is a wide variety of types, sizes, colors, seasonal blooms available. Native plants provide important overwintering shelter for pollinators, and the dormant plants provide beautiful winter highlights in your yard.
Also consider additional trees for your yard. Trees provide many benefits to your home and property, including shading that reduces summer cooling costs, as well as shelter from winter winds. And trees sequester carbon…an oak sapling planted this year will take up over 300 pounds of CO2 over ten years. A typical Northfield yard full of trees can sequester up to 4 tons of carbon over ten years, depending on the size and type of trees.
Our City is where it is because of its presettlement natural environment. It is where the large eastern forests met the deep soils of the prairie. Timber for building, rich soils for crops. Add in the river to run mills and transport goods downriver, and you have Northfield. By adding native plantings and additional trees to our yards, we can not only help the City deal with climate change, but we can demonstrate our respect for the natural environment that made this City possible.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.