This column has previously identified actions that individuals can take to address climate change, primarily through converting to non-fossil-fuel sources of energy. This month’s column looks at naturally reducing the carbon footprint in your yard with native plantings and tree cover. We look back to learn the natural history of the Northfield area, ways to reduce carbon emissions, and “sequester”, or bind up, carbon by restoring part of that history in our yards.

