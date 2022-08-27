We live on Earth, the “water planet,” with water covering 70% of the globe. But despite the abundance of Earth’s water, the freshwater necessary to sustain life accounts for less than three percent of all the water on the planet, and two-thirds of that is unavailable in ice caps and glaciers. The remaining 1% of usable water has become an increasingly valuable resource globally. With the recent news that the rapidly growing cities of the water-starved west and southwest are seriously eyeing the water wealth of the Great Lakes for their use, we must stop taking water for granted. This month’s column focuses on valuing rainwater, our locally available free form of water.
Northfield gets at least 23 inches of rain in the April-September growing season, and since a warmer atmosphere can hold more water, we may get even more. But climate scientists also predict that our rainfall will occur in fewer, larger-volume events spaced further apart. We’ve seen this in recent years when we had several heavy showers of rain spaced two to three weeks apart throughout the growing season, with little or no rainfall in between, bringing on drought like conditions.
While Northfield has a reliable water supply, it is water drawn from local groundwater resources, which take a long time to recharge, especially as the demand for groundwater grows with the City. City water use increases during dry spells. We can conserve our local groundwater resources by being more thoughtful about managing our free water resource – rain. An average home in Northfield has about 1200 square feet of roof. If you do the math, that’s over 17,250 gallons of water falling on a roof in a growing season.
But when heavy rains fall on parched ground, most rain can’t soak in quickly enough and runs off. You can effectively turn that one-day downpour into a week-long gentle shower by collecting rain to water your yard. Or you can create rain gardens to hold the rain longer, so it doesn’t burden the sewer system.
Rainwater collection is easy. First, estimate the area of your roof. Then decide how much of the rainwater coming off of it you want to capture. Use a proper container, preferably opaque. If it is a repurposed container (like a water tote), be sure you know what was in it before and that it
has been cleaned, so there are no remaining residues. Don’t forget to raise your container at least two feet to get the water out, and remember that water is heavy (eight pounds/gallon). Online and local resources provide further guidance on collecting rainwater and provide incentives for creating a rain garden and rain collection.
Meanwhile, remember that, like many other things we have taken for granted, our abundance of fresh water is being challenged by a changing climate. Together we will meet this challenge by valuing and conserving the rainwater we freely receive.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.