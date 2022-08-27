We live on Earth, the “water planet,” with water covering 70% of the globe. But despite the abundance of Earth’s water, the freshwater necessary to sustain life accounts for less than three percent of all the water on the planet, and two-thirds of that is unavailable in ice caps and glaciers. The remaining 1% of usable water has become an increasingly valuable resource globally. With the recent news that the rapidly growing cities of the water-starved west and southwest are seriously eyeing the water wealth of the Great Lakes for their use, we must stop taking water for granted. This month’s column focuses on valuing rainwater, our locally available free form of water.

