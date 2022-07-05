Addressing climate change adequately globally over the next few decades will require that we rapidly phase out fossil fuel use. At the same time, non-carbon-emitting energy sources will have to be developed on a massive scale worldwide.
Under even the most optimistic scenario, this won’t be easy. Though electric vehicles are increasingly prevalent, fossil fuels still predominate as transportation fuels, and buildings still use lots of natural gas. Fossil fuels still account for the majority of electricity generation. The trick will be to electrify the transportation system and buildings simultaneously. This transition will significantly increase total electricity demand and require a rapidly growing percentage of electricity generated by renewables and nuclear power plants.
Today’s column addresses what the individual Northfield resident (or business or institution) can do to rapidly increase the percentage of electricity generated from non-fossil-fuel sources. This tremendous task will be easier if vehicle miles traveled can be reduced and buildings are made more efficient. Things individuals can do on these fronts have been subjects of previous columns on “Living as if climate change matters.”
All of the electricity consumed in Northfield comes from one of two sources: Xcel Energy or on-site generation. Xcel, to its credit, is one of the more progressive electric utilities in the country regarding climate change response and has committed to providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. Northfield’s Climate Action Plan is more aggressive, calling for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and being 100% carbon-free (from all sources) by 2040.
How can an individual, business, or institution contribute both to Xcel meeting its goal and Northfield achieving its significantly more ambitious carbon-free electricity goal? Fortunately, there are several good options.
Installing renewable energy on-site is the most direct option. Within city limits, solar energy is the best choice. (Wind energy remains an excellent option in more rural areas, even at a small scale and especially at a larger scale.) Many solar systems have already been installed on rooftops or as ground-mounted systems within city limits. A 26% federal tax credit and an Xcel annual incentive payment based on the amount of electricity produced (for ten years) are available both to homeowners and businesses. With the federal tax credit and Xcel incentives, solar installations will pay for themselves several times over in their 25-year-plus expected lifetime.
Subscribing to a community solar garden (CSG) is another excellent option. An individual, business, or institution can subscribe to a CSG in their home county or an adjacent county, covering up to 120% of their annual electricity consumption. Many CSGs of up to one megawatt in size are now available.
Finally, you can purchase renewable electricity directly from Xcel through their Windsource (wind energy) or RenewableConnect (combination of wind and solar) programs. Both programs charge a modest additional fee above your regular electricity charges and increase renewable energy development in Minnesota.
To learn more about any of these options, visit https://mn.my.xcelenergy.com/s/renewable and take action soon!