When you hear about “water pollution” you usually hear about sediment, fertilizers, salt or industrial chemicals with long, complicated names. And while these are pollution problems, they are also systemic land use problems — problems that happen across thousands of acres of land. This means that it’s hard for any one person to solve them on his or her own.
But there is a pollution problem in southern Minnesota that individuals can have a big impact on: litter. Every year at the Cannon (and Straight) River Watershed-Wide CleanUP (3rd Saturday in September), volunteers pick up thousands of pounds of food wrappers, plastic bottles, disposable masks and plastic bags.
How did all this litter get into our rivers and area lakes? Sometimes it blows in from parks and convenience stores near the river. Sometimes (but rarely) people toss litter right into a local river or lake. In many other cases, the litter starts in a neighborhood far from the river and washes into storm drains that empty right into the Cannon or Straight river systems.
Many people don’t realize that the storm drain in your neighborhood is a direct connection to local rivers and lakes. In effect, we all have riverfront property. That means that what you do (or don’t do) on your property affects your local rivers and lakes.
This also means that by picking up litter in your neighborhood, you are helping to keep the Cannon and Straight rivers clean and safe. So the next time you are going out for a walk, take along a plastic bag and pick up litter along the way. If you encounter sharp or dangerous-looking material (broken glass, sharp can lids) use gloves to pick it up.
Litter can seem to multiply in an area. That because if someone sees litter on the ground, they may be more likely to litter themselves. The opposite is also true. If one or more neighborhood residents pick up litter, community members seem to litter less in that area.
If you want to lend a hand with like-minded friends and neighbors, join us for the part in the 14th annual Cannon (and Straight) River Watershed-Wide CleanUP, visit www.CleanRiverPartners.org to learn more and sign up.
It takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon at a park or natural area near you. CleanUP events are taking place across the region with locations in Owatonna (Morehouse Park), Medford (City Park), Faribault (Two Rivers Park), Waterville (Lions Park), Shields Lake (McCullough Park), Northfield (Riverside Park and the Carleton Arboretum) and Cannon Falls (Riverside Park). Volunteers spend the morning cleaning up litter on the shores of area rivers and lakes in each community.
Remember, if we each do a little, we can all do a lot for clean water.
Kevin Strauss is the Clean River Partners community engagement coordinator.
