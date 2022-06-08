Lions Clubs International came on the scene in 1917. Lions around the world became “Knights of the Blind” when in 1925 Helen Keller challenged Lions from around the world to eradicate preventable blindness.
Lions in the state of Minnesota have been meeting that challenge for more than 60 years through the Lions Eye Bank and Vision Foundations. More recently, in 2008, Lions birthed the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation.
The foundation was founded to improve the lives of people with diabetes by raising funds and collaborating with strategic partners to do diabetes research, provide diabetes education and sponsor preventative health activities that provide a caring and valued community service while helping to find a cure for diabetes.
In the 13 years of the foundation’s existence, we have contributed nearly $2 million to diabetes research at the University of Minnesota and have provided financial support and volunteer hours to many other research and education projects. Hundreds of Lions across the state have participated in health fairs and events such as wellness days in area retail and grocery stores and pharmacies, State Fair booths, fundraising galas, Special Olympics and a myriad of other efforts.
What has gotten the Lions in Minnesota so excited about campaigning against diabetes? Several things are of great concern.
More than 24 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. It is estimated that another 57 million Americans have pre-diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one of every five health care dollars in the United States is spent caring for someone with diabetes. Of even greater concern is that as many as a quarter of Americans may have diabetes and do not know it.
So what’s the big deal about diabetes? Well, high or low glucose levels can cause many physical problems in your body. It attacks most of the critical organs in your body and can lead to blindness, stroke, heart disease as well as peripheral vascular problems. Diabetes can cause problems with your eyes, kidneys, nerves, brain, heart and blood vessels, just for starters.
So how does a person find out if they have diabetes? First, know the symptoms of diabetes: Urinating often, feeling very thirsty, feeling very hungry even though you are eating, extreme fatigue, blurry vision, cuts and bruises are slow to heal, weight loss even though you are eating more (type 1), and tingling, pain or numbness in the hands, feet or both.
If you are showing any of these symptoms, you may want to visit your personal physician and be tested for diabetes.
The good news is diabetes is for the most part a preventable disease. If you are at risk, even high risk, you can take immediate steps to reduce your risk. You and your physician can develop a plan to put you on a positive path to turning away from diabetes. This could be a simple as adjusting your diet and becoming more active.
For resource materials related to diabetes go to www.mnlionsdiabetes.org. There is a wealth of information and links to many other diabetes resources.