Our state legislators are currently debating the merits of guaranteeing twelve weeks a year of paid family and medical leave (PFML) for any citizen employed in Minnesota. This benefit is already enjoyed by employees of many large corporations and larger institutions because they know the importance of paid leave for attracting and retaining workers. But there are thousands of workers for whom it is not a reality. Small business owners are often unable to afford to offer this benefit, so their employees are unable to receive it. And my heart especially goes out to the person who is working for lower wages, sometimes two or more jobs to meet living expenses, who will be financially devastated were they to take unpaid time off to care for a dying parent or spouse or to raise a new child during the first crucial weeks of its life. In a world which is already inherently unfair to so many, one function of our government is to level the uneven playing field when it can. Offering PFML to every person who works in our state is a vital step toward making life more equitable for many of our fellow working citizens.