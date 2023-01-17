...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Questioning citizen engagement
The council recently voted to spend up to $77 million on city parks and redevelopment — about five times as much money as was proposed for the Civic Center (ice palace). We had a referendum for the ice palace, but there is no hint of a citywide referendum for this financial beast.
Ironically, a week before this beast surfaced, the mayor, in a newspaper article, said “the city” was engaging citizens in the decision-making process. I would like my representatives, including the mayor, to engage with me. How will it be paid for? What is wrong with our parks now? Is this our highest priority? And, lastly, how do we citizens become engaged in this plan before it gets any further? Nothing in the plan states how the public is to be engaged.
When 600 engaged citizens signed a petition against Kraewood — citizen engagement was pooh-poohed. When engaged citizens spoke against the 18.5% tax increase, the Mayor chided the engaged applause. When the Council spent $2.1 million to buy two buildings for a new liquor store, we weren’t engaged. When people speak at the open mic, there is no engagement. There is no engagement when I email the Council or write letters to the editor. There was no engagement when a local CPA took out a large ad which pointed out that we didn’t need a tax increase. The citizens weren’t engaged in a vote when we paid for a new police station. The only direct engagement by the council this century was the vote to build the ice palace.
That lack of engagement aside, and in the spirit of true citizen engagement, let me offer an affordable, efficient, and comprehensive alternative plan. Let’s engage the Parks and Recreation Committee (composed of free and engaged citizens with a zeal and knowledge of parks) with an annual budget of $250,000 (and save $74.5 million over 10 years) to upgrade the parks that we have. And, if they suggest a big capital project, let’s vote on it. My plan not only engages already engaged citizens, but it would engage the whole town in multi-million dollar projects. I haven’t engaged the Council yet; but, I would welcome their engagement. Any of you, including those of you who represent me, at dludescher@northfieldlaw.com or 507-645-4451.