On Wed., Jan. 18, my wife and I drove up to our Capitol building to be part of a lobby by ISAIAH, the interfaith group weighing in on social issues confronting our state and its people. The issue this day was paid family and medical leave for Minnesotans.
Many citizens face impossible choices between losing a paycheck or caring for a new child, an aging loved one, or themselves. Over 100 people gathered in the basement level of the capitol building to get information and then attend a press conference.
Former representative Todd Lippert, leader of the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in MN, greeted us. His column on paid family and medical leave in rural communities was published in last week's paper of Jan. 18.
Since the renovation of our Capitol in 2017, even the lower levels are attractive. We also enjoyed the rotunda and beautiful staircases on the main level.
The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act will provide up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave so Minnesotans can take care of themselves and others. Jan. 18 was the first hearing in the Senate in seven years which began at 12:30 that day! Earlier, we heard several testimonies from persons who could barely make financial ends meet. This act is supported by 61 member organizations ranging from from AARP to medical groups to aging networks.
Minnesotans for Paid Family and Medical Leave Coalition supports a state-administered paid leave insurance program where everyone contributes and everyone benefits: employees, employers, and our citizens.