Health, wellness, community, exercise, camp, kids, fitness classes, nutrition, swimming lessons, open gym. These are all words I associate with the Northfield Area Family YMCA. The Y is now in its eighth year of programming at its location on Honeylocust Drive, and I am proud to say that my family has been active members, and I have served on boards or committees throughout that time.
In my roles as board development committee chair and past board chair, I have taken the characteristic of Influence very seriously. Influence is the ability to have some input on decisions impacting our community. This is crucial to the success of a non-profit entity such as the Y. The Northfield Area Family YMCA was started as a stand-alone organization so that the membership, board, committees, and the Director could make programming and operational decisions based on the needs of our community.
Currently, the Northfield Area Family YMCA is looking for volunteers willing to serve on the Board or on one of our committees. The Y values the input of a wide range of caring and involved community members. We need a well-rounded perspective to “influence” the decisions that address the needs of all people in the greater Northfield community.
Volunteering for an organization is a big commitment. It's well-documented that many people have had a hard time re-entering the world of volunteering due to the pandemic. I'm writing to share that the benefits of volunteering and engaging bring about joy and purpose. My role has allowed me to observe the building of friendships, both youth and adults; to work collectively to make tough decisions regarding how to survive and then thrive through the pandemic, and then celebrating every program brought back. I have watched my own kids enjoy events that celebrate their health and wellness journey such as the Y Kids Tri and Healthy Kids Day.
I am hoping my letter will be the spark that prompts you to consider volunteering again, whether it be for the Y or any other deserving organization that makes Northfield such a great place to live. If you are interested in getting involved with the Y, visit northfieldymca.org. Click on "About" and then "Volunteering." There is a simple online application at the bottom of the page. Applications are also available at the front desk of the Northfield Y located at 1501 Honeylocust Drive. We look forward to having you join us.
