Do you live in Northfield? Does your street have potholes and need resurfacing?
On Nov. 9, the City announced a plan for an on-street bikeway and sidewalk project for our southside neighborhood near Hidden Valley Park, involving Lincoln St S and Heritage Drive. On Dec. 31, 2022, 5 days before a final vote of the City Council, we learned this would now be an off-street bikeway, planned to run parallel to the new sidewalk and the street, on city-owned property, and crossing our driveways.
On the two blocks of Lincoln Street and Heritage Drive, there are 20 double wide driveways, serving 20 homes, each with two-car garages. This comes to 400 feet of driveway in a two-block area.
While I can understand the city’s desire for more sidewalk, “walkability” being a current, popular urban goal, the need for a new bikeway stuns me. We already have a safe, off-street, bike path along the pond in Hidden Valley Park that accomplishes the goal of joining the intersection of Adams and Lincoln to the intersection of Heritage and Hidden Valley Road. An off-street bike path across so many driveways poses a huge safety risk to the biker, novice or experienced.
This point was presented to the City Council on January 3 and met with stubborn opposition from the majority on the council. One council member, Brad Ness, proposed a “pause” to evaluate the new off-street bike path which was ultimately voted down, though this would have freed up taxpayer money for resurfacing other streets in 2023 rather than waiting until a future year. The council meeting is archived on the city website for any who wish to hear the actual discussion on this subject.
Again, do you live and drive in Northfield? Do the streets that you use need resurfacing? Our City Council is willing to spend your taxes on an off-street bikeway that is both unnecessary and potentially unsafe. Is this a good use of your tax dollars? I think not.