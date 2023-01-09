I have long struggled to explain why some people have adequate housing and others don’t. I’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity for fifteen years and volunteered for an additional twelve and I still don’t have an answer. As I talk with people, though, there seems to be three paradigms to answer this question: Bootstraps, luck or blessings.
The bootstraps answer…. well, I pulled myself up by my bootstraps, worked my tail off, sacrificed some things and by golly, I was able to buy my house. I believe there was a time when this was true, not anymore. Some of the hardest working people I know (personal care assistants, day care providers, factory workers) have pulled their bootstraps up as high as they’ll go and they can’t afford a home of their own – in the community they work in.
The luck answer… seems insufficient. How can something as basic to our survival be dependent on luck? Luck should be for winning the lottery, finding a close parking spot or getting wordle right on the first try. Luck should have no place in housing.
And blessings… is the one that drives me the craziest. My husband and I own a home - I do not believe that because we own a home we are more favored by God than the single parent trying to provide for their kids or the disabled parent trying to provide stability for their family, or the couple who work day and night just to keep their heads above water. Just last week someone told me, “We’re so blessed to have this home”. I appreciate that the say-er of these things is giving credit to God, but what does the person yearning for their own home hear? That somehow God loves you more than them? That somehow God favors you more than them? I just don’t believe God operates like that.
So, I’m left with the conclusion: there are no simple answers to solve our affordable housing crisis. But I do know that we’ve got incredible non-profits and others working towards housing solutions in our community: Three Rivers Community Action, Community Action Center, Healthy Community Initiative, the City of Northfield, Rice County HRA, Neighbors United and Rice County Habitat for Humanity. The answers and progress come from partnership and collaboration. Join the efforts of these non-profits so we can respond with something more than bootstraps, luck and blessings.