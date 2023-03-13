Abraham Lincoln said that a government should be "of, by, and for the people". A new liquor store may (somehow) be "good for the City", but because it has little chance of creating a positive cash flow, it will not be good for the people. Another example is changing Bridge Square to make it "better". Really? Make Bridge Square better? How? For whom?
In my opinion, the people have been getting a steady stream of half-truths from the Council that include Bridge Square, the liquor store, Kraewood, tax hikes, and bike trails. But, on November 15, 2022, the Council went beyond a half-truth. That day, the Council voted to amend the Charter (Nov. 15 meeting video at 11:50). Sate law (M.S.A. 410.10) requires that all members "vote in the affirmative"; the Charter requires a unanimous vote; and Northfield Code states that any member not voting is "Present - not voting". (Sec. 2-63). The Mayor did not vote. Yet, she and the City Clerk signed an ordinance (Ordinance 1048) stating she, and every Council person voted "Y".
I privately brought the state statute, the Charter and the Code requirements to the City Clerk and the Mayor. I was told that every non-vote counted as a yes. When I brought this untruth to the newspaper, I was told to write an opinion piece. So, here it is. I think that the Mayor and the Council should obey the law, the Charter, and the Code. I think honesty is important. I think monitoring and critiquing the Council is the duty of every citizen, and should be of the newspaper also. I think yes is yes, no is no, and silence is present not voting. I think a Mayor and Council who can't, don't, and won't follow their own rules is news that should be broadcast, not hidden in the opinion column.