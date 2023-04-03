...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cannon River AT Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a couple of days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded by early Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River AT Northfield.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 898.0 feet
Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Springtime in Northfield is always delightful. I love watching the flow of the open river, smelling that “damp earth” scent, and watching all the plants wake up from their winter slumbers. This makes me appreciate all the work our city has done to protect and enhance our natural resources and try to make positive changes to ensure our future.
Northfield’s Comprehensive Plan details strategies to protect natural resources, conserve energy, reduce reliance on cars, promote healthier lifestyles, and encourage more sustainable building techniques. And in 2019, Northfield adopted an ambitious Climate Action Plan which sets out long-term visions for climate mitigation and resilience.
On April 22nd, Northfield Earth Day, we’ll celebrate a day of events organized by a group of dedicated community volunteers, to showcase ongoing efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable community. Learn more at northfieldearthday.com.
"
But beyond the one-day events, there are many city programs available for Northfield residents to help us take better care of our environment—both local and global. Below are a few examples I’d like to highlight:
The Adopt-a-Park Public Service Program allows volunteers to aid in beautification, identify safety hazards, and help maintain the City of Northfield Park System. Cleanups happen once during the spring, once during the summer, and once during the fall.
From April 3-26, trees in the Shade Tree Program will be available for sale through the city website. You can also donate a tree to be planted in a city park. Northfield’s tree canopy provides valuable ecological and environmental benefits. The quantity of trees available is limited, so order today.
Northfield’s Rain Garden Cost Share Program also helps to reduce stormwater pollution and localized flooding. Participants in this program receive a 50% reimbursement on the cost of rain garden materials and equipment rental, up to a $250 maximum reimbursement.
And the Rain Barrel Rebate Program encourages property owners to capture and reuse stormwater runoff by installing rain barrels. Property owners who buy and install a rain barrel can receive a $20 credit on their utility bill after purchase and installation is verified.
Xcel Energy offers rebates for certain household energy efficiency upgrades. The City’s Energy Efficiency Rebate Program will match 50% of Xcel Energy rebate up to $2,500 for qualifying projects.
Collect food and non-recyclable paper from your kitchen, place them into biodegradable bags, and bring them to the Northfield Compost Site. The compost site opens on April 7th.
Last, but not least, the City Maintenance Facility at 1710 Riverview Dr. will offer free paper shredding on Saturday April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Old bank documents, contracts or other paper that needs shredding can be brought in paper bags or boxes to be shredded and then recycled. Shredded paper cannot be recycled at curbside.
You can find out more details and information about these various programs and incentives at northfieldmn.gov under the city services or home and yard menus.
Every positive action can help us to be a more resilient, sustainable community, and further the goals of our Climate Action Plan. Anything you can do to help, helps.